A483 Wrexham northbound severe accident, between J6 A5156 and J7 B5102.

A483 Wrexham - A483 blocked and queues northbound between J6, A5156 (Gresford Interchange) and J7, B5102 (Rossett), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.

