Four people were injured in the crash between a Mercedes and a taxi, North Wales Police says.Read more
Most Recent
By Elen Wyn
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe accident: A483 Wrexham northboundBBC News Travel
A483 Wrexham northbound severe accident, between J6 A5156 and J7 B5102.
A483 Wrexham - A483 blocked and queues northbound between J6, A5156 (Gresford Interchange) and J7, B5102 (Rossett), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C
By James McCarthy
BBC News
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales home affairs correspondent