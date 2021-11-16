The boy is being questioned after a man suffered serious injuries when he was shot in the face.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Lancashire northbound severe disruption, from J31A for B6242 Bluebell Way to J32 for M55.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 northbound from J31a, B6242 (Longridge) to J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Lancashire northbound severe disruption, from J31A for B6242 Bluebell Way to J32 for M55.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 northbound from J31a, B6242 (Longridge) to J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, from J31A for B6242 Bluebell Way to J32 for M55.
M6 Lancashire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M6 northbound from J31a, B6242 (Longridge) to J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time