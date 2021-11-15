The owner of a care home says he will have real problems hiring staff now the requirement for care workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has been introduced.

Geoff Butcher, from Field House Residential Home in Hagley, Worcestershire, said recruitment is already a struggle and he has lost 10 people across the six homes he owns.

"I think it's very fair to say that we are in a real crisis and that's not overstating it," he said.

"I've been in care for 24 years and I've never seen anything like it."

He said over 100,00 people were needed across the care sector to top up staffing levels and current figures show "we're losing them faster than we're recruiting them", he added.

About one in five care home workers in Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent are not fully vaccinated, latest NHS figures show.

It will become compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England to be fully vaccinated against Covid from next year, the health secretary said.