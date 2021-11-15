Hagley

  3. Footage captures hoverboard battery exploding

    Footage shows the moment a hoverboard battery explodes and sets fire to a room in a Smethwick house.

  4. Weather: Overcast and mild

    BBC Weather

    It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.

    Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.

  6. Road safety: Number of road deaths drop

    BBC Midlands Today

    The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.

    The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.

    The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.

    It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.

  11. Bid for funding for road improvements in Bromsgrove

    BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    An application for £49m of funding to tackle congestion in Bromsgrove has been submitted to the Department for Transport.

    Worcestershire County Council wants the money to help it deliver the next phase of the A38 Bromsgrove Route Enhancement Programme.

    It said the already-heavy congestion which causes chaos for drivers at peak times will only get worse unless improvements are made.

  15. Carer recruitment 'crisis' compounded by vaccine rule

    The owner of a care home says he will have real problems hiring staff now the requirement for care workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has been introduced.

    Geoff Butcher, from Field House Residential Home in Hagley, Worcestershire, said recruitment is already a struggle and he has lost 10 people across the six homes he owns.

    "I think it's very fair to say that we are in a real crisis and that's not overstating it," he said.

    "I've been in care for 24 years and I've never seen anything like it."

    He said over 100,00 people were needed across the care sector to top up staffing levels and current figures show "we're losing them faster than we're recruiting them", he added.

    About one in five care home workers in Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent are not fully vaccinated, latest NHS figures show.

    It will become compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England to be fully vaccinated against Covid from next year, the health secretary said.

  17. Man dies in collision between car and a lorry

    A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry.

    West Mercia Police said it happened between the junction with Cheltenham Road and Aston Summerville near Evesham, Worcestershire at about 09:45.

    The collision involved a Silver Nissan Qashqai car and a white Mercedes car transporter lorry.

    A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, the force said.

    The lorry driver was unhurt.

    The road has been closed and is expected to remain so for a number of hours while investigations take place, the force said.

    It urged anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle beforehand, to come forward.

  19. Footage shows 'mooning' speed camera arrest

    Darrell Meekcom said: "I was simply gobsmacked that I got arrested for mooning a speed camera".

  20. Crash closes A46 on Worcestershire border

    A main road in Worcestershire is closed in both directions following a "serious collision", Highways England said.

    The A46 is closed between the A435 at Evesham and the A4184 for Teddington Hands in Gloucestershire.

    Emergency services are at the scene, Highways England added.

