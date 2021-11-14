A group of Staffordshire litter pickers have made Remembrance displays from recycled plastic bottles.

Lichfield Litter Legends have created the poppy display at the town's Memorial Garden, with further flowers on show at Curborough Community Centre, the Green Fairy Trail at Swinfen and another in the village of Wall.

All the poppies have been made by volunteers from the bottom of plastic bottles they have collected over the past 12 months.

Sharon Coleman Copyright: Sharon Coleman

More than 650 poppies have been made.

A total of 350 are in the memorial garden to represent the fallen marked on the memorial wall.

Sharon Coleman, from the group, said the displays also commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

Old wheel trims have also been fashioned into giant poppies.

"When they are in a mass they look amazing," she said.