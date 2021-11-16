Four people were injured in the crash between a Mercedes and a taxi, North Wales Police says.Read more
Most Recent
By Elen Wyn
BBC News
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A55 Flintshire eastboundBBC News Travel
A55 Flintshire eastbound severe disruption, from J31 A5151 to J32 A5026.
A55 Flintshire - One lane closed on A55 North Wales Expressway eastbound from J31, A5151 (Caerwys) to J32, A5026 (Holywell), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By James McCarthy
BBC News
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales home affairs correspondent