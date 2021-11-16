Halton

  7. Money to improve women's safety

    BBC Radio Stoke

    Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.

    In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire westbound

    M56 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, from J11 for A56 Chester Road to J12 for A557.

    M56 Cheshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M56 westbound from J11, A56 (Preston Brook) to J12, A557 (Runcorn), because of a broken down car.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M56 Cheshire eastbound

    M56 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, from J14 for A5117 Chester Services to J12 for A557.

    M56 Cheshire - One lane closed on M56 eastbound from J14, A5117 (Chester Services) to J12, A557 (Runcorn), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

