Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: M4 Bristol eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Bristol eastbound severe accident, from J20 for M5 J15 to J19 for M32.
M4 Bristol - One lane closed and queues on M4 eastbound in Gloucestershire from J20, M5 J15 (Almondsbury Interchange) to J19, M32 (Bristol), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Gloucestershire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Gloucestershire westbound severe disruption, from J18 for A46 Bath to J19 for M32.
M4 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M4 westbound from J18, A46 (Bath) to J19, M32 (Bristol), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M4 Bristol westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Bristol westbound severe accident, from J19 for M32 to J20 for M5 J15.
M4 Bristol - One lane closed and it's slow on M4 westbound in Gloucestershire from J19, M32 (Bristol) to J20, M5 J15 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M4 Bristol westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Bristol westbound severe accident, at J19 for M32.
M4 Bristol - M4 in Gloucestershire lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J19, M32 (Bristol), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M32 Bristol both waysBBC News Travel
M32 Bristol both ways severe disruption, at M4 J19.
M32 Bristol - M32 in Gloucestershire partially blocked at M4 J19, Bristol, because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time