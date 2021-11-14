A performing arts school said money from Children in Need has meant it has been able to introduce more activities to help children suffering as a result the Covid pandemic.

OCAP in Nuneaton works with children and young people of all abilities offering dance and acting classes.

As well as extra support to improve mental health, it offers a mentoring scheme to help young people develop their confidence.

Steph's seven-year-old daughter Lily attends classes every week and she said it had changed her life.

"We have got that trust with them here, we can leave Lily, we know she is safe, we know she is getting what she needs to get, she is happy...it is amazing really," Steph said.

BBC Children in Need will air on 19 November.