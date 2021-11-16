M5 Gloucestershire both ways severe disruption, from J11A for A417 Gloucester to J12 for B4008 Quedgeley.

M5 Gloucestershire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M5 in both directions from J11a, A417 (Gloucester) to J12, B4008 (Quedgeley), because of an investigation by the police.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time