Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Gloucestershire both waysBBC News Travel
M5 Gloucestershire both ways severe disruption, from J11A for A417 Gloucester to J12 for B4008 Quedgeley.
M5 Gloucestershire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M5 in both directions from J11a, A417 (Gloucester) to J12, B4008 (Quedgeley), because of an investigation by the police.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M5 Gloucestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M5 Gloucestershire southbound severe accident, between J11A for A417 Gloucester and J12 for B4008 Quedgeley.
M5 Gloucestershire - M5 closed and queues southbound between J11a, A417 (Gloucester) and J12, B4008 (Quedgeley), because of an accident and debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time