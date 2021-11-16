Hargrave

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  7. Money to improve women's safety

    BBC Radio Stoke

    Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.

    In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.

Page 1 of 12
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation