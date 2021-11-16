Wycombe pay the price for a series of missed chances as Mark Cullen gives Hartlepool victory in their FA Cup replay.Read more
Passer-by may have prevented sexual assault
A passer-by may have stopped a man sexually assaulting a woman, police believe.
The woman, in her 50s, was confronted by a man who made sexually explicit comments to her on a field in Lennox Walk, Hartlepool, at about 19:00 BST on Friday 29 October.
Cleveland Police said the man, aged in his late-teens or early-20s, tried to grab the woman's arm before a passer-by disturbed him.Copyright: Google
The man is described as being slim, 5ft 9in to 6ft tall and had a local accent.
He wore a hooded top, which was navy blue with a grey stripe across the chest, and light grey jogging bottoms.
Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.