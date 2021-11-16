The boy is being questioned after a man suffered serious injuries when he was shot in the face.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A680 Lancashire both waysBBC News Travel
A680 Lancashire both ways severe disruption, between Ryefield Avenue and Dale Street.
A680 Lancashire - A680 Manchester Road in Haslingden closed and it's heavy in both directions between the Ryefield Avenue junction and the Dale Street junction, because of a fire at a building.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time