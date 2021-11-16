Hassocks

England, United Kingdom

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A273 West Sussex northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A273 West Sussex northbound severe accident, from B2116 Keymer Road to Stanford Avenue.

    A273 West Sussex - A273 London Road in Hassocks closed and it's slow northbound from Stonepound Crossroads to the Stanford Avenue junction, because of an accident involving a car and a fire engine.

