Hatfield

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound

    A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, from J4 for A414 Great North Road Hertford to J3 for A414 North Orbital Road St Albans.

    A1(M) Hertfordshire - One lane closed and it's slow on A1(M) southbound from J4, A414 (Hertford) to J3, A414 (St Albans), because of an accident involving two cars.

    Severe disruption: A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound

    A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J4 for A414 Great North Road Hertford.

    A1(M) Hertfordshire - A1(M) exit slip road partially blocked southbound at J4, A414 (Hertford), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

