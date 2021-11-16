Pilot Greg Chilton was taken to hospital after mountain rescuers and a Coastguard crew went to his aid.Read more
Flood alerts issued
Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Herefordshire after heavy rainfall.
Flooding is expected along the River Wye from Hay-on-Wye to Ross-on-Wye. Byford, Bredwardine and Hereford may also be affected.
River levels are expected to remain high over the weekend.
The Environment Agency said it was closely monitoring the situation - for the latest updates, visit its website.
