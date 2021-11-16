Hay-on-wye

Wales, United Kingdom

  2. Flood alerts issued

    Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Herefordshire after heavy rainfall.

    Flooding is expected along the River Wye from Hay-on-Wye to Ross-on-Wye. Byford, Bredwardine and Hereford may also be affected.

    River levels are expected to remain high over the weekend.

    The Environment Agency said it was closely monitoring the situation - for the latest updates, visit its website.

