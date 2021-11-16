Hayes (Bromley)

England, United Kingdom

  17. Envelope update

    Severe accident: B265 London both ways

    BBC News Travel

    B265 London both ways severe accident, from Five Elms Road to the Hayes School.

    B265 London - B265 Baston Road in Hayes blocked and it's slow in both directions from the Five Elms Road junction to the the Hayes School junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - for bus service 146 and 353.

