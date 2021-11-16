Heapey

Heapey
England, United Kingdom

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M61 Lancashire northbound

    M61 Lancashire northbound severe disruption, at J8 for A674 Millennium Way.

    M61 Lancashire - M61 lane closed on exit slip road and it's slow northbound at J8, A674 (Chorley), because of a broken down car.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M61 Lancashire southbound

    M61 Lancashire southbound severe accident, from J8 for A674 Millennium Way to J6 for A6027 De Havilland Way.

    M61 Lancashire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M61 southbound from J8, A674 (Chorley) to J6, A6027 (Horwich), because of an accident involving two cars.

