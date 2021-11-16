Heath

England, United Kingdom

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A617 Derbyshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A617 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, between M1 J29 Chesterfield and B6425 Hassocky Lane.

    A617 Derbyshire - A617 in Heath closed and queues westbound between Chesterfield and Temple Normanton turn off, because of an accident involving two lorries.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a breakdown.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J29A for A6192 Erin Road Markham Vale.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J29a, A6192 (Markham Vale), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Travel time is ten minutes.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

  17. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29A for A6192 Erin Road Markham Vale to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29a, A6192 (Markham Vale) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

