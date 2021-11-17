Ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq and the county's former chairman Roger Hutton are due to give evidence to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing later.

Rafiq publicly detailed his experiences at Yorkshire, which left him close to taking his own life, for the first time in September 2020.

In September 2021, a year after Rafiq went public with his allegations, Yorkshire released its own summary findings of the report and subsequently said no-one would be disciplined.

But the investigation was widely criticised after it reportedly found a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him while at the club and concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".

Mr Hutton, who said "nobody at Yorkshire was racist" after resigning as chair on 5 November, is expected to answer questions on Yorkshire's handling of the case.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will also give evidence about the ECB's role in the racism scandal, its complaints procedure and the wider implications for the game.

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of sponsors have ended their deals with the club.