Former England batter Gary Ballance denies an allegation he failed a recreational drugs test at Yorkshire.Read more
Tuesday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
Today will be a cloudy day, with only the odd brighter patch breaking through at times.
It'll remain largely dry for much of the day, with the possibility of some occasional rain this afternoon.
Tonight will start dry, but a few blustery showers may feed in from the north in the early hours:Copyright: BBC
Yorkshire racism scandal: Rafiq to give evidence to DCMS
Ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq and the county's former chairman Roger Hutton are due to give evidence to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing later.Copyright: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Rafiq publicly detailed his experiences at Yorkshire, which left him close to taking his own life, for the first time in September 2020.
In September 2021, a year after Rafiq went public with his allegations, Yorkshire released its own summary findings of the report and subsequently said no-one would be disciplined.
But the investigation was widely criticised after it reportedly found a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him while at the club and concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".
Mr Hutton, who said "nobody at Yorkshire was racist" after resigning as chair on 5 November, is expected to answer questions on Yorkshire's handling of the case.
Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will also give evidence about the ECB's role in the racism scandal, its complaints procedure and the wider implications for the game.
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of sponsors have ended their deals with the club.
Yorkshire Cricket opens independent whistleblowing hotline
Yorkshire County Cricket Club's independent whistleblowing hotline is due to open today.Copyright: Reuters
New club chair Lord Patel announced the creation of the hotline last Monday and has urged other victims to "come forward and share their experiences".
He said hearing from victims will "guide" how Yorkshire "move forward".
The hotline will allow people who've faced discrimination to make complaints using a dedicated email address.
It follows the club's failure to deal with a long-running case of racism experienced by former player, Azeem Rafiq.
In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."
Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
Today will be overcast with spells of rain slowly moving in before becoming lighter and patchier through the afternoon.
It'll continue fairly mild with light winds.
Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy, although a few clear spells may develop in places overnight:Copyright: BBC
By Pritti Mistry
Police seek burglar in 'distinctive clothing'
A series of images has been released of a man in "distinctive clothing" suspected of being behind several attempted burglaries in Bradford.Copyright: West Yorkshire Police
The incidents took place between 24 October and 1 November in the Bradford South and Bradford East areas, police said.
The images, in which the man is wearing a blue raincoat and carrying a backpack, were taken from Grayswood Crescent in Bradford at about 05:50 on 1 November.Copyright: West Yorkshire Police
Officers say they're aware the stills are of low quality in terms of the man’s facial features, but are issuing them as they show his build and clothing.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.
Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Today will be an unsettled and windy day with spells of rain, heavy at times.
There may be a few brighter spells during the afternoon.
This evening will remain mostly cloudy and a few showers may linger for a time:Copyright: BBC
Leeds shop workers threatened by knife-wielding masked men
Masked men armed with knives threatened staff and took cash in a raid on a shop in Leeds, police say.Copyright: Google
The three men entered the Co-op in Swarcliffe Avenue at about 20:30 on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The suspects took cash from a till and a large quantity of cigarettes before driving off in a silver Toyota Yaris, officers said.
Det Insp Guy Shackleton said: "None of the staff involved were physically injured, but this was obviously a distressing experience for them."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about it is being urged to contact police.