Hockliffe

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  1. A mother's battle to get education support for son

    Video content

    Video caption: A mother's battle to get education support for son

    Maddie's eight-year-old son has autism and ADHD but she says getting help has been "frustrating".

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A5 Bedfordshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5 Bedfordshire both ways severe accident, from A4012 Leighton Road to A505.

    A5 Bedfordshire - A5 Dunstable Northern Bypass in Hockliffe closed in both directions from the A4012 Leighton Road junction to the A505 junction, because of a serious accident involving two cars. Diversion in operation - Northbound: follow the solild triangle symbol via A505, A4146 and Billington Road into Leighton Buzzard and A4012 Hockliffe Road to re-join the A5 Northbound at Hockliffe. Southbound: follow the hollow square symbol via the same route in reverse.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation