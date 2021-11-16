A5 Bedfordshire both ways severe accident, from A4012 Leighton Road to A505.

A5 Bedfordshire - A5 Dunstable Northern Bypass in Hockliffe closed in both directions from the A4012 Leighton Road junction to the A505 junction, because of a serious accident involving two cars. Diversion in operation - Northbound: follow the solild triangle symbol via A505, A4146 and Billington Road into Leighton Buzzard and A4012 Hockliffe Road to re-join the A5 Northbound at Hockliffe. Southbound: follow the hollow square symbol via the same route in reverse.

