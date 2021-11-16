Doctors say they're "very concerned" about the number of elderly people who haven't had a Covid-19 booster jab.

About 20% of over 80s in the North East and north Cumbria who had their two earlier coronavirus vaccinations still haven't taken up the offer of a booster.

Dr Stewart Findley, who is heading the vaccination programme for the NHS in the region, says it means some of the most vulnerable people are now at greater risk.

He said: "We know the older you are, the worse your immune system is and after six months you will have lost about 20% of your protection, so we are now seeing older people still going into hospital and still dying from Covid.

"We also know from studies from Israel that to have a booster jab will boost your immunity back up to almost 100% against hospitalisation or death."

