Plans to build the centre on the site of the town's old library and art gallery are approved.Read more
Most Recent
By Elisabeth Mahy
Wake Up to Money, BBC Radio 5 Live
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J22 for A62 Manchester Road to J20 for A664 Manchester New Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 closed anticlockwise from J22, A62 (Failsworth) to J20, A664 (Higher Blackley), because of an investigation by the police. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time