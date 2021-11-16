The footballer, who previously faced four counts of rape, is summonsed over two more offences.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich and J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich and J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J19 for A556 to J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J19, A556 (Knutsford) to J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Money to improve women's safety
BBC Radio Stoke
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, from J19 for A556 to J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed on M6 southbound from J19, A556 (Knutsford) to J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a coach which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time