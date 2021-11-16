Holmes Chapel

England, United Kingdom

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich and J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich and J19 for A556.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J19 for A556 to J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J19, A556 (Knutsford) to J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.

  11. Money to improve women's safety

    BBC Radio Stoke

    Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.

    In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, from J19 for A556 to J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed on M6 southbound from J19, A556 (Knutsford) to J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a coach which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.

  20. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

