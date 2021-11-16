M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich and J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.

M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time