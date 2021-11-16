The charges follow alleged mistreatment of hospital patients following a BBC investigation.Read more
Most Recent
Infrared light helmet could help people with dementia
Durham University researchers have been testing the use of infrared light therapy which they say could help people living with dementia.
The pilot project saw 14 healthy people aged at least 45 wearing the helmet for six minutes twice a day for a month.
A further 13 people were also given a dummy helmet.
Researchers saw those wearing the light therapy helmet had a significant improvement in performance in motor function, memory and brain processing speed.Copyright: PA Media
Scientists say more research into the use and effectiveness of the therapy is needed but early findings are promising.
The helmet, which delivers infrared light deep into the brain, costs more than £7,000 and was devised by County Durham GP Dr Gordon Dougal (pictured below).
He said the helmet "may well help dying brain cells regenerate into functioning units once again".Copyright: PA Media
Among the testers was Tracy Sloan, 56, who said she noticed an "improvement in her daily life", although she has no diagnosed condition affecting her memory.
She said: "I wasn't sure it would make a difference, but to be honest I think it did.
"After a few weeks I noticed that my sleeping pattern was better, I felt more relaxed and I had more energy."
Darlington boy is accepted into Mensa at the age of nine
A boy still at junior school in Darlington has been accepted into Mensa, a society for people with outstanding intelligence.
Nine-year-old Theo scored an IQ score of 147, way above the average of 100, following the two-hour test.
Theo said: "I did a test and it was a bunch of different questions, I told my friends and they were impressed and some of them didn't believe me as the results were so good."
His result puts him in the top 0.1% of children in his age group.Copyright: BBC
Theo, who plays six musical instruments, follows in the footsteps of his parents who are both Mensa members.
His dad David said: "We've always known since he was quite young that he was bright - when he was about 14 months old he would pick letters out of alphabet spaghetti and start singing alphabet songs, and he has done well all the way through school."
Lumiere festival returns to Durham in November
The Lumiere light festival is returning to Durham next month.
This year's free event, which runs from 18 to 21 November, promises to be bigger than ever.
Exhibits are promised across landmarks in the city and - for the first time - in other parts of County Durham.Copyright: BBC
First staged in 2009, the festival has returned to Durham every other year since.
In total 37 international artworks will be on show, with Covid-secure measures in place for visitors.Copyright: Durham County Council
Sites for new leisure centres agreed
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Gareth Lightfoot
Two sites have been agreed for new leisure centres in County Durham.
It is hoped work will start in 2023 at the sites in Woodhouse Close, Bishop Auckland, and the former civic centre site at Chester-le-Street.
A third site at St John’s Square, Seaham, is to be investigated further because of concerns over car parking before a final decision is made.
It's expected the cost of project will be about £78m.Copyright: Getty Images
Councillor James Rowlandson, cabinet member for assets, said: “Leisure transformation is a priority of this cabinet, which is demonstrated by the commitment to commence the majority of £19.3m worth of refurbishments at the council’s 12 other facilities in 2022.”
The refurbishment projects are also due start next year.
Loan to prevent delay to Tyne Tunnel toll barriers removal
Daniel Holland
Local Democracy Reporter
A £7m loan has been given by North East councils to avoid delaying the removal of all toll barriers at the Tyne Tunnel.
Later this year all cash payments and toll booths at the tunnel are being ditched in favour of an automated system, which it's hoped will avoid congestion and cut air pollution.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has revealed tunnel operator TT2 was planning to push back the scheme due to a huge loss of income caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, until council leaders stepped in with funding to keep the project on track.
The £6.67m loan was signed off in a behind-closed-doors meeting last September.
It will be paid back over the course of TT2’s contract to manage the crossing up to 2037.Copyright: BBC
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said it would “secure the long term future” of TT2 after toll revenue dropped substantially during the pandemic.
From November, drivers will no longer have to stop to pay at toll plazas on the north side of the tunnel, instead driving straight through.
Tolls will instead be paid using either pre-paid accounts, a pay later website, or through PayPoint tills at retailers, with automatic number plate recognition cameras recording vehicles’ journeys.