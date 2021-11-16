Most Recent
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Wiltshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Wiltshire eastbound severe disruption, from J15 for A346 Marlborough Road to J14 for A338.
M4 Wiltshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J15, A346 (Swindon East) to J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a shed load. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J14 for A338.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound at J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
