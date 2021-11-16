The charges follow alleged mistreatment of hospital patients following a BBC investigation.Read more
Most Recent
Infrared light helmet could help people with dementia
Durham University researchers have been testing the use of infrared light therapy which they say could help people living with dementia.
The pilot project saw 14 healthy people aged at least 45 wearing the helmet for six minutes twice a day for a month.
A further 13 people were also given a dummy helmet.
Researchers saw those wearing the light therapy helmet had a significant improvement in performance in motor function, memory and brain processing speed.Copyright: PA Media
Scientists say more research into the use and effectiveness of the therapy is needed but early findings are promising.
The helmet, which delivers infrared light deep into the brain, costs more than £7,000 and was devised by County Durham GP Dr Gordon Dougal (pictured below).
He said the helmet "may well help dying brain cells regenerate into functioning units once again".Copyright: PA Media
Among the testers was Tracy Sloan, 56, who said she noticed an "improvement in her daily life", although she has no diagnosed condition affecting her memory.
She said: "I wasn't sure it would make a difference, but to be honest I think it did.
"After a few weeks I noticed that my sleeping pattern was better, I felt more relaxed and I had more energy."
Darlington boy is accepted into Mensa at the age of nine
A boy still at junior school in Darlington has been accepted into Mensa, a society for people with outstanding intelligence.
Nine-year-old Theo scored an IQ score of 147, way above the average of 100, following the two-hour test.
Theo said: "I did a test and it was a bunch of different questions, I told my friends and they were impressed and some of them didn't believe me as the results were so good."
His result puts him in the top 0.1% of children in his age group.Copyright: BBC
Theo, who plays six musical instruments, follows in the footsteps of his parents who are both Mensa members.
His dad David said: "We've always known since he was quite young that he was bright - when he was about 14 months old he would pick letters out of alphabet spaghetti and start singing alphabet songs, and he has done well all the way through school."
Sites for new leisure centres agreed
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Gareth Lightfoot
Two sites have been agreed for new leisure centres in County Durham.
It is hoped work will start in 2023 at the sites in Woodhouse Close, Bishop Auckland, and the former civic centre site at Chester-le-Street.
A third site at St John’s Square, Seaham, is to be investigated further because of concerns over car parking before a final decision is made.
It's expected the cost of project will be about £78m.Copyright: Getty Images
Councillor James Rowlandson, cabinet member for assets, said: “Leisure transformation is a priority of this cabinet, which is demonstrated by the commitment to commence the majority of £19.3m worth of refurbishments at the council’s 12 other facilities in 2022.”
The refurbishment projects are also due start next year.