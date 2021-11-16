The footballer, who previously faced four counts of rape, is summonsed over two more offences.Read more
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
