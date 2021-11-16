Islanders on Easdale fear their local authority plans to downgrade dredging leaving the harbour vulnerable.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A83 Argyll And Bute both waysBBC News Travel
A83 Argyll And Bute both ways severe accident, from the Cemetery Turn Off to A819 Dalmally Road.
A83 Argyll And Bute - Contraflow and an accident on A83 Front Street in both directions in Inveraray from the the Cemetery Turn Off junction to the A819 Dalmally Road junction. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A83 Argyll And Bute both waysBBC News Travel
A83 Argyll And Bute both ways severe disruption, between Inverary Golf Club and Brenchoille Turn Off.
A83 Argyll And Bute - A83 closed in both directions between the Inverary Golf Club junction in Inverary and the Brenchoille Turn Off junction in Auchindrain, because of a lorry that's broken down and recovery work. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time