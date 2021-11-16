Islington

    Severe disruption: A104 London both ways

    A104 London both ways severe disruption, between A1200 Canonbury Road and Cross Street.

    A104 London - A104 Essex Road in Islington closed in both directions between the A1200 Canonbury Road junction and the Cross Street junction, because of Remembrance Day Service. Diversion in operation - bus routes affected - 4, 19, 30, 38, 43, 56, 73, 341, 476.

    Severe disruption: A1 London both ways

    A1 London both ways severe disruption, between Barnsbury Street and Canonbury Lane.

    A1 London - A1 Upper Street in Islington closed in both directions between the Barnsbury Street junction and the Canonbury Lane junction, because of Remembrance Day Service. Diversion in operation - bus routes affected - 4, 19, 30, 38, 43, 56, 73, 341, 476.

    Severe accident: A1 London both ways

    A1 London both ways severe accident, from Florence Street to Cross Street.

    A1 London - A1 Upper Street in Islington closed in both directions from the Florence Street junction to the Cross Street junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Bus routes affected - 4, 19, 30, 43, N19, N41 and N277.

