Police will take 'robust' action if protest turns violent
While negotiations and speeches continue inside the conference centre, outside the protests are expected to step up a gear in Glasgow today.
Thousands of young people will march through the city demanding action on climate change, with speeches from Greta Thunberg and other leading campaigners.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of people are expected at a protest march, and police have warned they will deal "swiftly and robustly" with any violent disorder or damage to property.
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie says the force has worked closely with organisers of the youth march and is "very encouraged" by the high level of engagement.
There will be an increased police presence in the city with liaison officers, wearing light blue vests, deployed as a link between event organisers and the police.Quote Message: Officers are there to maintain the safety of the public and participants, as well as to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or to counter-protest. If you're going to a march, please act responsibly and be respectful in your actions." from Gary Ritchie Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable