A70 City Of Edinburgh both ways severe accident, from B701 Wester Hailes Road to Kinnleith Pub.

A70 City Of Edinburgh - A70 Lanark Road in Juniper Green closed and it's slow in both directions from Gillespie Cross Roads to the Kinnleith Pub junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time