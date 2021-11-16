The Cockburn Association says it fears temporary structures for outdoor eating in Edinburgh could be made permanent.Read more
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
A70 City Of Edinburgh both ways severe accident, from B701 Wester Hailes Road to Kinnleith Pub.
A70 City Of Edinburgh - A70 Lanark Road in Juniper Green closed and it's slow in both directions from Gillespie Cross Roads to the Kinnleith Pub junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A70 City Of Edinburgh both ways severe accident, at B701 Wester Hailes Road.
A70 City Of Edinburgh - A70 Lanark Road in Juniper Green blocked and queues at Gillespie Cross Roads, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Joseph Anderson
Local Democracy Reporter
By David Cowan
Home affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News