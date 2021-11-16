Kearsley

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, from J16 for A666 Manchester Road to J15 for M61 J1.

    M60 Greater Manchester - The road is temporarily closed and queues on M60 anticlockwise from J16, A666 (Pendlebury) to J15, M61 J1 (Swinton Interchange), because of an accident.

  8. Uni's concept house showcases zero carbon living

    Video caption: Inside a zero carbon concept home showcasing the possible future of UK sustainable living.

    Severe accident: M61 Greater Manchester southbound

    M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J1 for M60 J15.

    M61 Greater Manchester - M61 lane closed on exit slip road to M60 anticlockwise southbound at J1, M60 (Swinton Interchange), because of an accident involving a car. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, before J15 for M61 J1.

    M60 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and queues on M60 clockwise before J15, M61 J1 (Swinton Interchange), because of a breakdown.

