M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J23A for A42 Nottingham South to J23A for A42 Derby.

M1 Leicestershire - Queues for six miles on M1 southbound from J23a, A42 (Nottingham South) to J23a, A42 (Derby), because of an earlier accident. Congestion to around a mile before A50 J1 (Long Eaton). Travel time is 15 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.

