Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J23A for A42 Nottingham South to J23A for A42 Derby.
M1 Leicestershire - Queues for six miles on M1 southbound from J23a, A42 (Nottingham South) to J23a, A42 (Derby), because of an earlier accident. Congestion to around a mile before A50 J1 (Long Eaton). Travel time is 15 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J24 for A50 Nottingham South.
M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed on M1 southbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J24, A50 (Nottingham South), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, after J24 for A50 Nottingham South.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound after J24, A50 (Nottingham South), because of an accident.
