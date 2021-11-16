Kegworth

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J23A for A42 Nottingham South to J23A for A42 Derby.

    M1 Leicestershire - Queues for six miles on M1 southbound from J23a, A42 (Nottingham South) to J23a, A42 (Derby), because of an earlier accident. Congestion to around a mile before A50 J1 (Long Eaton). Travel time is 15 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J24 for A50 Nottingham South.

    M1 Derbyshire - Lane closed on M1 southbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J24, A50 (Nottingham South), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, after J24 for A50 Nottingham South.

    M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound after J24, A50 (Nottingham South), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 24
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation