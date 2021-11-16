Kelmarsh

England, United Kingdom

  Envelope update

    Severe accident: A14 Northamptonshire westbound

    A14 Northamptonshire westbound severe accident, between J2 A508 Harborough Road and J1 A5199.

    A14 Northamptonshire - A14 closed and queues westbound between J2, A508 (Kelmarsh) and J1, A5199 (Welford), because of an accident. Diversion in operation - via the hollow back square via the A508 North, A4304 West and A5199 South to re-join the A14 at J1.

  16. Ex-England cricketer speaks of cancer diagnosis

    Ex-England and Northants cricketer Allan Lamb speaks of cancer diagnosis

    Former player Allan Lamb urges men to "stop being embarrassed" and get tested for prostate cancer.

