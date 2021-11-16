PC Fletcher was killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.Read more
Most Recent
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Alex Kleiderman & Adam Durbin
BBC News
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Jeremy Britton
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe accident: A4006 London both waysBBC News Travel
A4006 London both ways severe accident, between Draycott Avenue and Kenton Lane.
A4006 London - A4006 Kenton Road in Kenton closed and it's very slow in both directions between the Draycott Avenue junction and the Kenton Lane junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - seven bus routes currently on diversion.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Luis Barrucho & Ricardo Senra
BBC News Brasil