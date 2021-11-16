Kenton

England, United Kingdom

  15. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A4006 London both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A4006 London both ways severe accident, between Draycott Avenue and Kenton Lane.

    A4006 London - A4006 Kenton Road in Kenton closed and it's very slow in both directions between the Draycott Avenue junction and the Kenton Lane junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - seven bus routes currently on diversion.

