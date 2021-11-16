Paul Nickerson deletes an image depicting the ex Labour leader at the Liverpool terror attack scene.Read more
Most Recent
Tuesday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today will be a cloudy day, with only the odd brighter patch breaking through at times.
It'll remain largely dry for much of the day, with the possibility of some occasional rain this afternoon.
Tonight will start dry, but a few blustery showers may feed in from the north in the early hours:Copyright: BBC
Yorkshire racism scandal: Rafiq to give evidence to DCMS
Ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq and the county's former chairman Roger Hutton are due to give evidence to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing later.Copyright: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Rafiq publicly detailed his experiences at Yorkshire, which left him close to taking his own life, for the first time in September 2020.
In September 2021, a year after Rafiq went public with his allegations, Yorkshire released its own summary findings of the report and subsequently said no-one would be disciplined.
But the investigation was widely criticised after it reportedly found a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him while at the club and concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".
Mr Hutton, who said "nobody at Yorkshire was racist" after resigning as chair on 5 November, is expected to answer questions on Yorkshire's handling of the case.
Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will also give evidence about the ECB's role in the racism scandal, its complaints procedure and the wider implications for the game.
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of sponsors have ended their deals with the club.
Pilot killed in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died in a light aircraft crash near Selby in North Yorkshire, police say.Copyright: Geograph
Emergency services were called to Breighton Airfield in Bubwith on Sunday afternoon, to reports of the crash.
The pilot is thought to have got into difficulty while trying to land and police said the occupant of the aircraft, believed to be the pilot, died.
The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) said its inspectors were on site to gather evidence on Monday.
Knife amnesty under way in Lincolnshire and Humber region
Knife amnesty bins are being put in police stations around Lincolnshire and the Humber region this week to allow people to dispose of weapons safely and without consequence.Copyright: Getty Images
Police are warning that carrying a knife often only makes people more vulnerable and in danger of being harmed.
The Lincolnshire force said so far this year there have been 42 offences for possession of an offensive weapon, and a further 146 public order offences which intimated, referenced or involved an offensive weapon.
Insp John Roberts, of Humberside Police, said: “Operation Sceptre aims to reduce the number of people carrying weapons, especially young people.
“Knife crime presents very real and prevalent dangers and places other people in danger of serious harm.
“We will be providing knife bins throughout the week in a number of police stations across the force, where members of the public can anonymously and safely hand in weapons to remove these from our streets."
Yorkshire Cricket opens independent whistleblowing hotline
BBC Sport
Yorkshire County Cricket Club's independent whistleblowing hotline is due to open today.Copyright: Reuters
New club chair Lord Patel announced the creation of the hotline last Monday and has urged other victims to "come forward and share their experiences".
He said hearing from victims will "guide" how Yorkshire "move forward".
The hotline will allow people who've faced discrimination to make complaints using a dedicated email address.
It follows the club's failure to deal with a long-running case of racism experienced by former player, Azeem Rafiq.
In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."
Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today will be overcast with spells of rain slowly moving in before becoming lighter and patchier through the afternoon.
It'll continue fairly mild with light winds.
Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy, although a few clear spells may develop in places overnight:Copyright: BBC
BreakingFatal flight organiser sentenced to 18 months in jail
The organiser of the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala died has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft.Copyright: BBC
David Henderson (pictured above), 67, of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, was found guilty after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
Sala (pictured below left), 28, and pilot David Ibbotson (below right), 59, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, died in the crash in the English Channel in January 2019.Copyright: Getty Images
Henderson had also previously admitted trying to arrange a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.
The single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft was bringing the striker, who was involved in a multi-million pound transfer deal, from Nantes in France to Cardiff where he had signed for the Bluebirds.
The body of Sala was recovered from the seabed the following month, but the body of Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, was never recovered.
Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
BBC Weather
Today will be an unsettled and windy day with spells of rain, heavy at times.
There may be a few brighter spells during the afternoon.
This evening will remain mostly cloudy and a few showers may linger for a time:Copyright: BBC
Final go-ahead given for 'super prison' in East Yorkshire
A new jail for almost 1,500 criminals will now be built in East Yorkshire after councillors passed the plans this afternoon.Copyright: Ministry of Justice
Outline planning permission for the 1,440-inmate jail at Full Sutton was given by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2019.
The Ministry of Justice agreed to make changes to landscaping after concerns from people living nearby about noise and light pollution.
The jail - where a Category C facility will be built alongside the current maximum security Category A and B wings - is part of government plans for 10,000 new prison places nationally.
It was agreed that trees and other landscaping should be built around the jail to reduce its impact on residents.
Appeal after youths suspected of smashing police car window
A group of youths is being looked for in Hull after the rear window of a police car in the city was smashed.Copyright: Humberside Police
Police officers found the vehicle damaged when they returned from foot patrol on Biggin Avenue on Wednesday night.
Members of the group of youths suspected of causing the damage are thought to be aged between 11 and 16, according to the Humberside force.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.
Final details of Full Sutton 'mega-prison' under scrutiny
Detailed plans for a new "mega-prison" in East Yorkshire are due to be examined by councillors later.Copyright: BBC
The jail at Full Sutton - where a Category C facility will be built alongside the current maximum security Category A and B wings - is part of government plans for 10,000 new prison places nationally.
The 1,440-inmate jail has already been given outline planning permission by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and it will now examine plans for the layout and design of landscaping for the site.
Some villagers have expressed concerns that the prison won't be adequately concealed.Copyright: Ministry of Justice
Wolds Weighton ward councillor Leo Hammond said: "An effective screen is vital to protect local residents, I can see the current much smaller prison from my house about five miles away.
"Residents living 300m away from the proposed prison will be detrimentally impacted."
Nick Hardy, from the Ministry of Justice, said a soil bund up to 3m high would be built and 1,770 trees and shrubs planted to help screen it.
The new Full Sutton prison would be the first of four in England, with construction set to start in July 2022 and finish by 2025 if the plans are passed.
Council officers have recommended plans be put on hold before their final approval.
Today's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
This morning will be dry and fine with periods of sunshine.
It will turn cloudier in the afternoon but will remain largely dry.
Tonight will be largely dry, cloudy, and mild with occasional showers:Copyright: BBC