We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
Three masked men attacked Mobeen Chaudry on the driveway of his home in Birmingham.
Footage shows the moment a hoverboard battery explodes and sets fire to a room in a Smethwick house.
More people in the West Midlands are facing longer waits for heart scans since the start of the pandemic, the British Heart Foundation has said.
It has produced figures for September, which show 5,409 people in the region had waited more than six weeks for echocardiograms, compared to just 70 at the end of February 2020.
The charity has warned these delays will have created a huge "hidden" backlog of people with heart disease who have not yet made it on to treatment waiting lists.
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
The family of a man who died from alcoholism now campaign to raise awareness of the addiction.
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.