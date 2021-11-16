A217 Surrey northbound severe accident, between B2220 Tadworth Street and Shelvers Way.

A217 Surrey - A217 Brighton Road in Tadworth closed and queues northbound between Tadworth Roundabout and the Shelvers Way junction, because of a serious accident involving a car. Congestion to Mill Road (Walton on the Hill turn-off) northbound, and on the opposite side due to onlookers.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time