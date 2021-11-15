We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Weather
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Midlands Today
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester
An application for £49m of funding to tackle congestion in Bromsgrove has been submitted to the Department for Transport.
Worcestershire County Council wants the money to help it deliver the next phase of the A38 Bromsgrove Route Enhancement Programme.
It said the already-heavy congestion which causes chaos for drivers at peak times will only get worse unless improvements are made.
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry.
West Mercia Police said it happened between the junction with Cheltenham Road and Aston Summerville near Evesham, Worcestershire at about 09:45.
The collision involved a Silver Nissan Qashqai car and a white Mercedes car transporter lorry.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, the force said.
The lorry driver was unhurt.
The road has been closed and is expected to remain so for a number of hours while investigations take place, the force said.
It urged anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle beforehand, to come forward.
Darrell Meekcom said: "I was simply gobsmacked that I got arrested for mooning a speed camera".
A main road in Worcestershire is closed in both directions following a "serious collision", Highways England said.
The A46 is closed between the A435 at Evesham and the A4184 for Teddington Hands in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services are at the scene, Highways England added.
A junior doctor has followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, becoming the third generation to work on a hospital's haematology ward.
Dr Faheez Shafeek has undergone a training placement on the ward at Worcestershire Royal Hospital where his father, consultant haematologist, Dr Salim Shafeek has worked for the last 19 years treating patients with different forms of blood cancer.
His grandfather, Prof Kasim Salim, also worked as a locum consultant haematologist in Worcestershire’s hospitals for 18 months.
Dr Salim Shafeek said: "It is such a race coincidence to have three generations of the same family to have worked in the same department.
"My father was one of the first fully UK-trained haematologists in India and set-up a pioneering haematology service in South India which inspired my choice of specialism."
He said he was "really proud" to have his son working alongside him.
Dr Faheez Shafeek added: "Medicine runs in the family with my father and grandfather both spending most of their lives treating blood cancer patients.
"I feel lucky to be able to work alongside my father and follow in the footsteps of his father too by helping patients with blood cancer in Worcestershire."
Two police officers have been given awards after they helped save the lives of two paramedics when they were stabbed.
Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, were attacked while responding to a welfare check at Martyn Smith's home in Wolverhampton on 6 July 2020.
PCs Victoria Gaunt and Michael Edge were with the pair when Smith, 52, came at them with two knives.
Smith was later jailed for nine years with a further five years on licence after admitting two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They were given Blue Light Commendations by ambulance service chief executive Anthony Marsh.
Ms Evans said: "We are both so grateful that they were with us on that day.
"If they hadn’t been, the outcome could have been a lot different."
Mr Marsh, added: "Although I met Victoria and Michael not long after the incident, it was a real privilege to be able to recognise them formally for their swift actions which helped to save Mick and Deena.
"They undoubtedly put their own lives on the line to save their blue light colleagues, something I will forever be grateful for."