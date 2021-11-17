A55 Denbighshire westbound severe disruption, from J25 Bodelwyddan Interchange to J24A Primrose Hill St George.

A55 Denbighshire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on A55 North Wales Expressway westbound from J25, Bodelwyddan (Bodelwyddan Castle) to J24a, Primrose (St George), because of emergency repairs.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time