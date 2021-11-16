Kirkliston

Scotland, United Kingdom

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M9 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M9 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe accident, after J1A for M90.

    M9 City Of Edinburgh - Two lanes blocked and queues on M9 southbound after J1a, M90 (Kirkliston), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M9 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M9 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe disruption, from J1A for M90 to J1 for A8 Glasgow Road.

    M9 City Of Edinburgh - The road is temporarily closed and queues on M9 southbound from J1a, M90 (Kirkliston) to J1, A8 (Newbridge), because of an investigation by the police.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M9 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M9 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe disruption, between J1A for M90 and J1 for A8 Glasgow Road.

    M9 City Of Edinburgh - One lane blocked on M9 southbound between J1a, M90 (Kirkliston) and J1, A8 (Newbridge), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M90 City Of Edinburgh northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M90 City Of Edinburgh northbound severe accident, at M9 J1A.

    M90 City Of Edinburgh - One lane blocked on M90 northbound at M9 J1a, Kirkliston, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

