The men, two aged 27 and one aged 31, were pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland has confirmed.Read more
Severe accident: M8 Renfrewshire westbound
M8 Renfrewshire westbound severe accident, at J31 for A8 Greenock Road.
M8 Renfrewshire - M8 closed and delays westbound at J31, A8 (Bishopton), because of accident investigation work. Diversion in operation - routes through Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm, Bridge of Weir and Linwood.
Severe accident: M8 Renfrewshire westbound
M8 Renfrewshire westbound severe accident, from J30 for M898 to J31 for A8 Greenock Road.
M8 Renfrewshire - M8 closed westbound from J30, M898 (Erskine Bridge) to J31, A8 (Bishopton), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M8 Renfrewshire westbound
M8 Renfrewshire westbound severe disruption, from J30 for M898 to J31 for A8 Greenock Road.
M8 Renfrewshire - M8 partially blocked westbound from J30, M898 (Erskine Bridge) to J31, A8 (Bishopton), because of deer on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M8 Renfrewshire westbound
M8 Renfrewshire westbound severe accident, near J31 for A8 Greenock Road.
M8 Renfrewshire - M8 in Langbank partially blocked and it's slow westbound near J31, A8 (Bishopton), because of an accident and surface water. Approach with care.
