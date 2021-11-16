M8 Renfrewshire westbound severe accident, at J31 for A8 Greenock Road.

M8 Renfrewshire - M8 closed and delays westbound at J31, A8 (Bishopton), because of accident investigation work. Diversion in operation - routes through Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm, Bridge of Weir and Linwood.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time