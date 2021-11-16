Langley Marish

England, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queues on M4 westbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J6, A355 (Slough), because of a breakdown.

    Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J5 for A4 London Road to J4B for M25.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J4b M25, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J5 for A4 London Road.

    M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J5, A4 (Langley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J4B for M25 J15.

    M4 Berkshire - M4 partially blocked eastbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J4b M25 J15, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J5 for A4 London Road and J4B for M25.

    M4 Berkshire - M4 partially blocked eastbound between J5, A4 (Langley) and J4b M25, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.

    M4 Berkshire - Lane closed on M4 westbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J6, A355 (Slough), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough and J5 for A4 London Road.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J6, A355 (Slough) and J5, A4 (Langley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J5 for A4 London Road.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound at J5, A4 (Langley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

