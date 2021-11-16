A1(M) County Durham northbound severe accident, at J62 for A690.
A1(M) County Durham - A1(M) entry slip road blocked and queues northbound at J62, A690 (Carrville), because of an accident involving two cars. Congestion to along the A690 eastbound as traffic joins the roundabout.
Darlington boy is accepted into Mensa at the age of nine
A boy still at junior school in Darlington has been accepted into Mensa, a society for people with outstanding intelligence.
Nine-year-old Theo scored an IQ score of 147, way above the average of 100, following the two-hour test.
Theo said: "I did a test and it was a bunch of different questions, I told my friends and they were impressed and some of them didn't believe me as the results were so good."
His result puts him in the top 0.1% of children in his age group.
Theo, who plays six musical instruments, follows in the footsteps of his parents who are both Mensa members.
His dad David said: "We've always known since he was quite young that he was bright - when he was about 14 months old he would pick letters out of alphabet spaghetti and start singing alphabet songs, and he has done well all the way through school."