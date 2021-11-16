Former England batter Gary Ballance denies an allegation he failed a recreational drugs test at Yorkshire.Read more
Tuesday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
Today will be a cloudy day, with only the odd brighter patch breaking through at times.
It'll remain largely dry for much of the day, with the possibility of some occasional rain this afternoon.
Tonight will start dry, but a few blustery showers may feed in from the north in the early hours:Copyright: BBC
Yorkshire racism scandal: Rafiq to give evidence to DCMS
Ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq and the county's former chairman Roger Hutton are due to give evidence to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing later.Copyright: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Rafiq publicly detailed his experiences at Yorkshire, which left him close to taking his own life, for the first time in September 2020.
In September 2021, a year after Rafiq went public with his allegations, Yorkshire released its own summary findings of the report and subsequently said no-one would be disciplined.
But the investigation was widely criticised after it reportedly found a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him while at the club and concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".
Mr Hutton, who said "nobody at Yorkshire was racist" after resigning as chair on 5 November, is expected to answer questions on Yorkshire's handling of the case.
Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will also give evidence about the ECB's role in the racism scandal, its complaints procedure and the wider implications for the game.
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of sponsors have ended their deals with the club.
Man shares experience of mental health at Leeds station
A 23-year-old man who stands at Leeds Railway Station with a sign explaining that "It's OK to talk" has said one conversation could change a life.Copyright: BBC
Ben Ogden, from Skipton, said his mental health had worsened over the course of the pandemic but by speaking out he was able to move forward.
He wants to encourage more people to open up like he did.
Yorkshire Cricket opens independent whistleblowing hotline
Yorkshire County Cricket Club's independent whistleblowing hotline is due to open today.Copyright: Reuters
New club chair Lord Patel announced the creation of the hotline last Monday and has urged other victims to "come forward and share their experiences".
He said hearing from victims will "guide" how Yorkshire "move forward".
The hotline will allow people who've faced discrimination to make complaints using a dedicated email address.
It follows the club's failure to deal with a long-running case of racism experienced by former player, Azeem Rafiq.
In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."
Woman 'traumatised' after Leeds night out sexual assault
A woman in her 20s has been left "traumatised" after being attacked and sexually assaulted while walking home in Leeds, police say.Copyright: Google
The victim was attacked by a man on King George Avenue at about 01:00 on Saturday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The suspect is described as a black man who was big and broad with large hands.
"He is thought to be in his late 30s or 40s and clean shaven."
Officers are appealing to drivers who might have dashcam footage which captured the suspect to check their footage.
They want to speak to anyone who was driving on Harrogate Road, between the junctions of Harehills Lane and Stainbeck Lane, between 00:55 and 01:20 on Saturday morning.
They'd also like anyone who was driving on King George Avenue or Gledhow Park Drive between 00:55 and 02:15 to come forward.
Det Insp James Entwistle says: "We're trawling through CCTV in the area and are appealing for any drivers who have been in those locations between the times stated to check their dashcam footage.
"The victim has been left understandably traumatised and we are doing everything we can to support her."
Police patrols have been increased in the area to reassure local residents, police say.
Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
Today will be overcast with spells of rain slowly moving in before becoming lighter and patchier through the afternoon.
It'll continue fairly mild with light winds.
Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy, although a few clear spells may develop in places overnight:Copyright: BBC
By Pritti Mistry
Police seek burglar in 'distinctive clothing'
A series of images has been released of a man in "distinctive clothing" suspected of being behind several attempted burglaries in Bradford.Copyright: West Yorkshire Police
The incidents took place between 24 October and 1 November in the Bradford South and Bradford East areas, police said.
The images, in which the man is wearing a blue raincoat and carrying a backpack, were taken from Grayswood Crescent in Bradford at about 05:50 on 1 November.Copyright: West Yorkshire Police
Officers say they're aware the stills are of low quality in terms of the man’s facial features, but are issuing them as they show his build and clothing.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.
Hotel offer helps Leeds rough sleepers 'feel human again'
Tim Daley
Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds
A group of homeless people have spent the night in one of Leeds’ most exclusive hotels, after rooms were donated by a businessman.Copyright: Google
Eight rooms at the city centre Malmaison, worth £1,000, were given to the charity Homeless Street Angels by Michael Fildes, from the company Sodexo Circles UK, after realising they’d been booked and paid for but wouldn’t be used.
Becky Joyce, from the charity, then hand-picked eight people – including one man who lives in a tent and another who sleeps in a derelict house – to stay the night in a room with clean sheets and a bathroom.
Ms Joyce got a phone call offering the rooms at 17:00 on Thursday night. By 21:00, eight people, who would have otherwise been sleeping rough, were booked into the hotel.
She says: “One of our guys messaged me about 07:30 this morning to say, 'thank you so much.'
“He’s had three baths and one shower and said, 'Thank you for the opportunity to give me a night where I feel human again.'"
Sara Hargraves, general manager at Malmaison Leeds, says: “We are incredibly humbled to have been able to offer these eight rooms and a warm night’s stay to our local community.
"We were more than happy to accommodate Sodexo’s generous request when they realised the rooms were no longer needed, and thrilled they were occupied by some of our locals in need in the community, all of whom were polite and a pleasure to have stay with us.”