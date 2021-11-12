They were given Blue Light Commendations by ambulance service chief executive Anthony Marsh.
Ms Evans said: "We are both so grateful that they were with us on that day.
"If they hadn’t been, the outcome could have been a lot different."
Mr Marsh, added: "Although I met Victoria and Michael not long after the incident, it was a real privilege to be able to recognise them formally for their swift actions which helped to save Mick and Deena.
"They undoubtedly put their own lives on the line to save their blue light colleagues, something I will forever be grateful for."
People urged to have flu jab ahead of winter
People in the West Midlands are being urged to take up their flu vaccinations because of fears of a serious outbreak this winter which would stretch the NHS.
NHS England said world modelling predicts up to 60,000 deaths in the UK from flu.
There are concerns that due to lockdowns for much of last winter, people haven't been exposed to the virus for 18 months, so will have limited immunity.
Health experts are worried there will be a rise in those needing hospital treatment.
Visiting restrictions still in place at hospitals
Fresh restrictions on visiting patients remain in place at a hospital trust.