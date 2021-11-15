Lerwick

Scotland, United Kingdom

  3. The Scottish inventor ‘drilling the sky' for energy

    Video content

    Video caption: The kite engineer striving to revolutionise DIY wind power

    Engineer Rod Read has spent the past decade building homemade spinning kite turbines that can generate clean electricity.

  12. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A969 Shetland Islands both ways

    A969 Shetland Islands both ways severe accident, from Bells Road to King Harald Street.

    A969 Shetland Islands - A969 Scalloway Road in Lerwick closed and it's slow in both directions from the Bells Road junction to the King Harald Street junction, because of an accident.

  18. The tiny island school that needs a new teacher

    Video content

    Video caption: The tiny island school that needs a teacher

    A small school on a remote Scottish island is in the market for a new teacher.

