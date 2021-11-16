A2211 London both ways severe accident, between A2 Blackheath Road George and Morden Mount School.

A2211 London - A2211 Lewisham Road in Deptford closed and it's slow in both directions between the A2 Blackheath Road (George junction and the Morden Mount School junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - the 180 and 199 buses are diverting.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time