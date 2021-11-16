Maddie's eight-year-old son has autism and ADHD but she says getting help has been "frustrating".
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J11A for A5 Dunstable Northern Bypass Dunstable to J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South.
M1 Bedfordshire - Two lanes closed on M1 southbound from J11a, A5 (Dunstable) to J11, A505 (Dunstable South), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South.
M1 Bedfordshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J11, A505 (Dunstable South), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South to J10 for A1081.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 southbound from J11, A505 (Dunstable South) to J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South to J10 for A1081.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J11, A505 (Dunstable South) to J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South.
M1 Bedfordshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road northbound at J11, A505 (Dunstable South), because of a coach which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, from J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South to J11A for A5 Dunstable Northern Bypass Dunstable.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound from J11, A505 (Dunstable South) to J11a, A5 (Dunstable), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South to J10 for A1081.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J11, A505 (Dunstable South) to J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South to J10 for A1081.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J11, A505 (Dunstable South) to J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, from J10 for A1081 to J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South.
M1 Bedfordshire - Two lanes closed on M1 northbound from J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road) to J11, A505 (Dunstable South), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, from J10 for A1081 to J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South.
M1 Bedfordshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 northbound from J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road) to J11, A505 (Dunstable South), because of an accident involving five cars and a van.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound at J11, A505 (Dunstable South), because of a van which has broken down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, between J10 for A1081 and J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound between J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road) and J11, A505 (Dunstable South), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J11 for A505 Dunstable Road Dunstable South.
M1 Bedfordshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J11, A505 (Dunstable South), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time